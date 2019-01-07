Leeds United full-back Lewie Coyle 'delighted' to extend loan spell at Fleetwood Town

Leeds United full-back Lewie Coyle spoke of his delight after his loan deal at Fleetwood Town was extended until the end of the season.

Coyle's loan was set to expire after Fleetwood's FA Cup clash with AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.

But that 3-2 defeat will not be the full-back's last game for the club as he signed an extension that will keep him at Highbury until the end of the season.

Coyle, 23, is not part of Championship side Leeds' current plans with boss Marcelo Bielsa allowing the full-back to extend his loan.

The defender was pleased with the clarity and now wants to kick on in what will be his second full season on-loan at Highbury as he prepares for Saturday's visit of Oxford United.

He said: "I'm delighted.

"I was excited at the start of the season when I got the chance to come back here on-loan and play my football.

"That is what I do at Fleetwood Town and I am very grateful for the opportunity.

"Fleetwood showed their keenness to extend it until the end of the season and it was back to finding out where I stood with Leeds which was very evident...

"But I'm grateful for that because it allows me to commit my future to Fleetwood and kick on from here."