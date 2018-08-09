Leave Fleetwood Town? 'No chance!' says star striker Conor McAleny

Conor McAleny says there is no chance of him leaving Fleetwood Town today as deadline day fever sweeps the country.

McAleny joined Fleetwood on a free transfer from Everton last summer.

Having penned a three-year deal on his arrival, the striker insisted he is going nowhere and is ready to take on his old club Oxford this weekend.

When asked if he could leave today, the forward stressed his commitment to the cause.

He said: “No chance! I am a Fleetwood player, that is it.”

And McAleny, who turns 26 on Sunday, said it is business as usual for the players in training today.

He said of the window: “It is none of our business. We have come in here to prepare for Oxford, so we are just here to train today and prepare the best we can for Saturday.”