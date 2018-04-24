Keeper Cairns wants to turn Fleetwood's pain into gain

Fleetwood’s Alex Cairns admitted watching the Wigan promotion party on their own Highbury patch hurt but the keeper says Town’s players must aspire to emulate that.

Don’t miss the latest football news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Latics clinched a return to the Championship with their 4-0 weekend win at Fleetwood, whose number one wants to be part of similar scenes of jubilation next year.

Town went from surprise promotion contenders 12 months ago to relegation battlers this season and Cairns said: “I felt horrible after the game. Congratulations to Wigan but seeing that happen in front of you, especially after how close we were last season, it hurts and you want to aspire to that.

“We want to look at Wigan and get a good feeling from that.

“Wigan showed why they are where they are in the league and why they have been promoted. We want to get to that and feel what they felt.

“I think we will be trying to put it right in the next two games, but we have got to look at what we want to do next season and how we are going to do it.”

Cairns called on Town to end the season on a high at as Peterborough this Saturday and finally at home to Walsall.

He said: “To concede four is never nice as a goalkeeper. It is really hard to take and as a team we are hurting.

“For the first half-hour we looked like the team that would get the first goal and I really fancied us to score it.

“We have to take the positives from that first 30 minutes into the final two games and kick on.

“The way their goals went in, you just think, ‘Come on, we are better than that'."