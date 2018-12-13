Joey Barton wants settled spot for Nathan Sheron in Fleetwood Town side

Fleetwood Town academy product Nathan Sheron’s versatility pleases Joey Barton but the head coach hopes to turn the youngster into a master of one trade.

Sheron, 21, became the first member of Town’s academy to play for the first team in a league game when he came off the bench at Oxford in August.

Ged Garner, Ryan Rydel, Billy Crellin and most recently Lewis Baines have all featured on the bench but have not yet played in League One, though Garner did score in the FA Cup first-round win at Alfreton Town.

Sheron has now made 10 league appearances this term, playing at centre-half, in central midfield and at right-back during Saturday’s defeat at Luton Town.

Sheron was moved into the midfield following the early injury to James Husband, then switched to right-back when Ryan Taylor was withdrawn.

Wes Burns (hamstring), Lewie Coyle (ribs) and James Wallace (calf) are all doubts for Saturday’s home game with Burton Albion, as is Husband, and Barton is keen to get a settled side and a settled position for Sheron.

The Town boss said: “His versatility is a huge thing to have in the squad, to have that trust in a young player to use him in multiple positions. He takes it in his stride.

“But in a period of time we would want him to be a master of one trade rather than a jack of all.

“But he is a young lad learning his game and his craft. For us it is key to get him settled in the team but also we need the team to be settled off the back of that.”