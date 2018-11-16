Joey Barton wants Fleetwood Town’s players to go on a run

Joey Barton is hoping to build on back-to-back home wins when they face Walsall on Saturday.

The match, which has been moved forward to 12pm for live coverage on Sky Sports, sees Town hoping to build upon Highbury victories against Blackpool and Shrewsbury Town.

However, those wins sandwiched back-to-back defeats at Portsmouth and Peterborough, followed by a loss at Gillingham last time out in the league.

It is a reversal of the opening two months when Town only lost on the road once; September’s loss at Southend United.

Barton said: “You stand on the touchlines some times and you know what this team is capable of.

“It would be nice for us to put a nice little run together.

“The Checkatrade being out of the way now is welcome.

“That is not disrespectful to it, it is just not something that I feel we need to have as a priority.

“Maybe that filters into the lads, maybe the fact we make so many changes does affect that.”