Joey Barton wants a hat-trick of White Rose wins as Fleetwood Town head to Barnsley

Joey Barton referenced the War of the Roses as his Fleetwood Town side aim to make it a hat-trick of victories in Yorkshire at Barnsley this afternoon.

Town go into the game with Barton keen to build on their 4-0 win at Doncaster Rovers and 1-0 success at Bradford City by winning across the Pennines against a Barnsley side chasing promotion back to the Championship.

Barton said: “It’d be nice to make it three out of three in Yorkshire, especially being from Lancashire which is historic – the Stuarts and the Tudors, that kind of thing.

“We have a few Yorkshiremen in the building, we don’t hold that against them.”

Barnsley were 3-1 winners against Town at Highbury in September but Barton believes his side has changed since then going into today’s trip to Oakwell.

Harrison Biggins scored for Town that day, which was the last game for Preston North End loanee Tommy Spurr.

There was also an appearance for Cian Bolger, whom Barton felt was at fault for one of the Barnsley goals that afternoon.

“They are a top side in the division,” Barton said of Town’s hosts this afternoon.

“We gave a good account of ourselves in the game here; 3-1 was probably a shade fortunate for them.

“They were a good, physical, powerful side.

“We were right in that game, we got the opening goal through Biggo.

“We went in behind because of personnel changes.

“Tommy Spurr got injured, it was his last game for us; Cian Bolger came on and was at fault for the goal.

“He got bullied by Kieffer Moore and should have really done a lot better.

“That put us on the back foot but we galvanised.

“We were banging on the door in the second half and they broke away and scored a late goal on the counter-attack.

“It was a kind of test bed for us in terms of where we where in the division.

“Barnsley had come down from the Championship.

“You’d expect them to be a big, powerful side and it is no surprise to see them sitting in a position in the table that they are.

“They do have a vulnerability to them.

“I’ve watched them and they have many strengths, but like every team in this division, there are things that if we are on our game and at it we can be 100 per cent at it.

“We just have to be on it. I hope we give a good account of ourselves, because if we do, it will be a fantastic game.”