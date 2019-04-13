Joey Barton stopped leaving Oakwell by police after allegations the Fleetwood Town boss attacked Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel in the tunnel surfaced

Joey Barton was stopped from leaving Oakwell by South Yorkshire Police after allegations surfaced that the Fleetwood Town head coach had attacked Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel in the tunnel.

Video footage has surfaced on social media showing Barton attempting to leave Oakwell in a BMW with Town CEO Steve Curwood.

But he was stopped by the police who are now investigating an 'incident' in the tunnel after Town's 4-2 defeat.



Stendel has allegedly been left with facial injuries after an incident in the tunnel and Barton has been questioned by South Yorkshire Police after they stopped him zooming away.



Barnsley have confirmed police are investigating and Tykes goal scorer Cauley Woodrow took to social media after the game claiming it was Barton who had left his boss Stendel bloodied after an incident in the tunnel after the game.



The Gazette understands that Stendel was knocked to the ground in the tunnel



Fleetwood Town declined to comment on the allegations but Barnsley have issued a club statement.



The statement confirmed an incident in the tunnel and that a police investigation is taking place.



They wrote: "The club can confirm there was an alleged incident in the tunnel area that took place following the conclusion of today’s match, which South Yorkshire police are currently investigating.



"The club is assisting the police with its enquiries and, as a result, we are not in a position to make any further comment at this time."