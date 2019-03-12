Joey Barton says it will be hard for Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy to ignore Fleetwood Town forward Paddy Madden if the striker keeps scoring goals

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says that Paddy Madden will be in contention for a Republic of Ireland call-up if he keeps scoring goals.

The Dubliner has netted 18 times in all competitions for Barton’s side but was not picked for Mick McCarthy’s latest squad.

Two League One attackers – Luton Town’s James Collins and Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis – were chosen, along with Padraig Amond from League Two side Newport County.

Madden has just one cap for Ireland, featuring off the bench in a friendly with Wales in 2013.

Speaking after Town’s 2-0 defeat at Walsall last time out Barton was asked if Madden deserved to be picked for his country.

He answered: “He has scored a load of goals, he has been fantastic for us.

“If lads are getting called up from the division below then he has to be in the shout for that.

“Mick is a very experienced manager, he will have his pros and cons for picking those over Paddy.

“If he keeps playing the way he has done for the majority of the season, keeps scoring goals, then he will be hard to ignore but he has to do it for Fleetwood Town consistently.

“I’m sure Mick will call him up if he feels he deserves it.”