Joey Barton’s challenge for his Fleetwood Town players

Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton has warned his players they will have to play at their peak if they are to trouble League One’s top two – whenever they eventually return to action.

Town saw their trip to Gillingham last Saturday postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has caused havoc across the globe.

In addition, their home games against Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers have also been called off, with football in England’s top four divisions suspended until April 3 at the earliest.

Town’s next fixture is due to be the trip to MK Dons on April 4 when, if football has resumed, Barton’s players would find themselves fifth in the League One table.

Speaking before the trip to Gillingham was called off, Barton said: “We’ve got nine tough fixtures because that’s what they all are in League One, and if we approach them with the same zest and intensity and attitude we have for the last 16 of 17 games, I think we’ll be fine.

“We know we can’t be at only 97 or 98 per cent because we can’t be at those levels and win away from home.”

Town have also confirmed that all match and hospitality tickets, as well as coach travel, for the three affected games will be valid for the rearranged dates.

Information on match tickets or coach travel is available by emailing dave.riche@fleetwoodtownfc.com or calling 01253 775080.

Hospitality details are available by emailing joe.fleetwood@fleetwoodtownfc.com or phoning 01253 775080.