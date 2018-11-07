Joey Barton prepares for Fleetwood Town’s FA Cup first round clash by going back to school

He has a thirst for knowledge and Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton heads back to school this week to deliver inspirational talks at Fleetwood High School and Rossall School.

Barton will take time off his preparations for Sunday’s FA Cup first round clash at non-league Alfreton to speak to students on Thursday before dashing off to watch Simon Wiles’ Under-18 side take on Bury in the FA Youth Cup.

Barton has guided Fleetwood to 11th in the League One table just 17 games in to his first managerial role.

Since a rich playing career with Manchester City, Newcastle, QPR, Burnley, Marseille, Rangers and England, Barton has written an award-winning autobiography, No Nonsense, has studied philosophy and released successful podcast called The Edge.

He has spoken at Cambridge University but has never before addressed a secondary school.

Robert Robinson, senior deputy head at Rossall, said: “Having Joey discuss his career with hundreds of our students will be a great chance to give the children an insight into how, if you have a goal in mind, you need to work hard to get there.

“He will be frank about the highs and lows of his career, while sharing the lessons he’s learned throughout his turbulent life with the audience.”