Joey Barton happy with squad but won't turn down more Fleetwood signings

Fleetwood Town’s squad may look complete but Joey Barton won’t say no if chairman Andy Pilley wants to write another cheque, while rumours swirl about a move for Wes Hoolahan.

The former Blackpool favourite, now 36, is a free agent after leaving Norwich.

Asked if he was planning any more shopping, the head coach said “never say never”.

Barton added: “If Andy wants to spend some more money I’m not going to say no! We have got a good squad, a nice balance in there now.

“We now need to start looking at giving some of the younger lads on the periphery some game-time in terms of loans, but you never ever know in football.”

Barton gave a debut to Norwich’s James Husband, his fifth loan signing, in Wednesday’s 5-0 win at Scunthorpe.

Town travel south to face Charlton tomorrow on the back of their biggest-ever Football League win, and Barton is satisfied with his squad and relishing another attempt to improve.

He said: “We have good options. While we have not spent anything on transfer fees the chairman has supported us on wages.

“A club like Fleetwood have to be mindful of the budget but there are some good young players in and around the squad, which helps us – Nathan Sheron, Harrison Biggins on the bench and a few on the periphery training hard.

“We have been lucky to be able to bring in players with real experience, like Craig Morgan, who I thought was outstanding alongside Ash Eastham.”

As for Husband, he added: “He gives us the left-back we have been looking for. Rosie has been badgering us all summer about a left-back and we think James Husband is a credit to his profession.

“He started a game for Norwich against Birmingham (in the Championship this season). He was not first-choice and he said, ‘Right, I want to play’. He comes in and looks like he has been in our team for the whole of pre-season.”

Reflecting on the Scunthorpe game, he added: “Yes, we have lots of positives but it is one result. We are not getting too far ahead of ourselves.

“We have big fixtures coming up – Charlton and Leicester (next Tuesday), an exciting cup-tie. Everyone is fit, and it is about getting them back on the training ground and explaining how we can be better.”

Kyle Dempsey (knee) and defender Cian Bolger (family bereavement) missed the midweek match.