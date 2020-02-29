Joey Barton handed a touchline ban as Fleetwood Town’s trip to Tranmere Rovers is postponed

Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton has been handed a two-game touchline ban.

It follows his dismissal in the game at Wycombe Wanderers earlier this month.

In addition to the touchline ban, Barton was also handed a £2,000 fine after a breach of FA Rule E3 was found proven by an independent regulatory commission.

Barton had denied that his language towards a match official in the 94th minute of the fixture against Wycombe was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or questioned their integrity.

The first game of Barton’s ban was due to be the match at Tranmere Rovers scheduled for Saturday.

However, that game was called off on Friday because of a waterlogged pitch.

The heavy rainfall at Prenton Park led to an early inspection being conducted, with the surface deemed unplayable and resulting in the game being postponed.

A new date for the match will be announced in due course.

All tickets purchased for this fixture will be valid for the new date.