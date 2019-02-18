Joey Barton delighted to see Fleetwood Town youngster Nathan Sheron commit his future to the club

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton was delighted to see Nathan Sheron sign a new contract that will see him remain at Highbury until at least the summer of 2021.

It has been a whirlwind year for the 21-year-old, who built on loan spells at non-league clubs Chorley, Southport and Chester to make his first-team EFL debut for Town this term.

Sheron made history as he became the first player from Fleetwood Town's category three academy to feature for the first team in a league game in the 2-0 win at Oxford in October.

Sheron has gone on to make 19 appearances in the league, including 12 starts.

The latest of those was off the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Luton Town on Saturday.

Now the versatile defender and midfielder - who has featured at right-back, centre-half and in central midfield - has committed his future to the club, who also have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Barton said: “We’re really pleased to have got Nathan signed up to a long-term contract with the club.

“His attitude is first class and he has great hunger and desire to improve, and this hasn’t gone unnoticed both with the staff and his fellow players.

“Nathan is an important member of our squad and a popular man in the dressing room.

"We’re looking forward to him continuing his development and seeing him grow at Fleetwood Town."