Joey Barton delighted to make history as Fleetwood Town beat Blackpool for the first time in their history

Joey Barton hailed his history boys and says that their first ever Fylde coast derby win over Blackpool is for the people of Fleetwood.

Ten years ago Blackpool had just been promoted to the Premier League while Town were promoted from the Conference North.

In the years since Fleetwood have risen and Blackpool fallen, this the fifth meeting between the two in the third tier.

And Barton was pleased to make history as goals from Wes Burns, Ross Wallace and substitute Paddy Madden slayed Blackpool

The Seasiders fought back goals from Ben Thompson and Nathan Delfouneso making it 3-2.

Barton said: "For me I am new to this area but I was aware of the importance of this fixture certainly for the football club and the owner and the supporters.

"The really pleasing thing for me is to be part of the group that is the first Fleetwood Town side to beat Blackpool.

"History and firsts in football are rare over the course of your career.

"To be part of the group it is a real privilege.

"Delighted for the whole group not just the players, the coaching staff, the owner but everybody.

"Supporters, people of the Fleetwood area and everyone connected to the club."

And Barton was pleased with the way his side bounced back from back-to-back 1-0 defeats at top two Portsmouth and Peterborough.

Ryan Taylor and Dean Marney missed the game due to injury with match winner Madden only able to come off the bench due to a tight hamstring.

He said: "I think the way we approached the game on the back of two tricky ties against first and second in the league were a set-play decided those contests it was a frustrating week.

"We have had a number of injuries.

"A couple of key personnel out today and we have had to shuffle the pack.

"I thought to a man the lads were outstanding.

"Young Nathan Sheron playing central midfield in a derby he did not miss a beat."