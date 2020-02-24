Joey Barton believes Fleetwood Town are reaping the rewards of their players’ hard work and desire

Joey Barton saluted his Fleetwood Town players’ ‘never-say-die attitude’ after they notched a fifth straight League One victory with a win against Portsmouth.

Callum Connolly’s early header gave Town victory and moved them back into the play-off places with games in hand on most of the sides above them.

Barton said: “The most pleasing thing for any manager is knowing that every player that is taking to the pitch is giving you everything.

“You can’t always be successful because you do run into some big teams with big budgets in the division.

“These players just have that mindset and that mentality to give everything, and then you can never lose really.

“You might lose because the referee blows the final whistle and there’s no time left, but if you’ve got that never-say-die attitude in you, you’re soon ready to take on the challenge of the next game.

“Even last year my players showed they have that hunger inside them, they’ve always shown they have that spirit and desire.

“Obviously you have to recruit better players too, and that’s been a huge factor this season.

“We managed to have a really good January this time and that has allowed us to go under the radar a little bit.

“Looking back now, I think people know that Fleetwood really upgraded this January, so let’s keep this run going.”

Seven days on from victory against another in-form side in Peterborough United, a goal from Connolly secured another three points at Highbury.

It was the perfect preparation for tomorrow’s trip to another promotion hopeful in Sunderland.

Barton added: “Obviously I’m delighted with this latest win.

“There’s a lot of hard work been going in from a lot of people at this football club, so it’s really pleasing to start seeing this pay off now with results and performances.

“We’ve knocked over arguably the two in-form sides in the division over the past week.

“I think Portsmouth had won 11 out of 12 and they were flying. They’re a really good side, and they’re going to be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.

“We were worried last night when we heard about all the rain and the wind that was going around, but we wanted the game on because we’re flying.

“Thankfully we got the game on and the lads have just got on and done exactly what they’ve been doing, and massive credit to them.”