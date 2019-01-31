January transfer window exits: See who has left Fleetwood Town as Joey Barton refreshes his squad
There have been 11 exits at Fleetwood Town so far this January transfer window and there is still time for more departures before the window slams shut tonight.
Thursday 31 January 2019 15:59
You will have to wait and see if more players depart before 11pm.
Chris Long
Long was brought in by Barton in the summer. The forward had been training with the U18 side prior to the cancellation of his contract by mutual consent. He has since moved to Blackpool.
Bobby Grant
Grant was another Town man who spent the last of his days at Highbury training with the U18 side.'The 28-year-old joined Wrexham on a short term loan deal in November before clinching a permanent move in January.
Matty Urwin
Urwin turned his loan move at National League North leaders Chorley into a permanent switch earlier this week. His contract was terminated by mutual consent.
Development squad player Michael Donohue also left the club to turn his loan move at National League North side FC united into a permanent switch.
