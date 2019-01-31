Joey Barton has added to his squad

January transfer window arrivals: See who Joey Barton has brought in as he refreshes his squad

Fleetwood Town have brought just two new signings in this January transfer window but could more be on the horizon before the window slams shut at 11pm?

But Town have also extended loan deals and been boosted by the return of some of their youngsters from loan spells. See who arrived and returned this January in our gallery.

Harvey Saunders is Town's only permanent signing of the window thus far.'He joined from Darlington for an undisclosed fee but went straight back to the National League North club on-loan until the end of the term.

1. Harvey Saunders

Harvey Saunders is Town's only permanent signing of the window thus far.'He joined from Darlington for an undisclosed fee but went straight back to the National League North club on-loan until the end of the term.
other
Buy a Photo
Centre-half Harry Souttar joined on-loan until the end of the season from Championship Club Stoke City
Centre-half Harry Souttar joined on-loan until the end of the season from Championship Club Stoke City
other
Buy a Photo
Lewie Coyle extended his loan spell from Leeds United until the end of the term. The right-back was initially signed until January but will remain at Highbury until the summer.

3. Lewie Coyle

Lewie Coyle extended his loan spell from Leeds United until the end of the term. The right-back was initially signed until January but will remain at Highbury until the summer.
other
Buy a Photo
James Husband extended his loan spell from Norwich City until the end of the term. The left-back was initially signed until January but will remain at Highbury until the summer.

4. James Husband

James Husband extended his loan spell from Norwich City until the end of the term. The left-back was initially signed until January but will remain at Highbury until the summer.
0
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2