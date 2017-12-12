Jansen says keeping key man Haughton is vital

Chorley boss Matt Jansen says keeping hold of on-loan hot-shot Nick Haughton could be key to their fortunes this term.

Haughton joined the Magpies on a season-long loan deal from League One club Fleetwood on deadline day, and has been scoring for fun netting 11 in all competitions to date.

Chorley's Nick Haughton

His latest, the winner in the Magpies’ 2-1 Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy win over Bamber Bridge, clinched a semi-final date with Lancaster City at the County Ground in Leyland on February 28.

Haughton, 23, is not currently in Uwe Rosler’s plans to be recalled in January, but as with anything in football that situation could change.

Given his sparkling form for the Magpies and a couple of wonder goals here and there, other clubs could be interested in using the transfer window to snap-up the midfielder before his contract at Town expires in the summer.

And Jansen is determined to keep hold of Haughton but knows it is out of his and Chorley’s hands in January if someone does swoop: “Keeping Nick in January is key.

“He has been brilliant, he has settled in, is a great lad and is playing some great stuff.

“Fleetwood have been pleased with how he has been doing with us but ultimately it is out of our hands.”

Chorley’s home game against Kidderminster on Saturday was postponed due to the weather.

Tonight’s away clash at Gainsborough could also fall foul to the elements though Jansen is hopeful that game and the home FA Trophy clash with Marine are both on, as he does not want more rearrangements added to an already jam-packed festive schedule, with his side eighth in the table.

He said: “We want every game to be on, we don’t want any games off, we just want to play.

“We are in a really good position at the moment, in two cup competitions and just outside the play-offs in the league.

“A good Christmas will push us right up there.”