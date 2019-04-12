Jack Sowerby's season could be over says Fleetwood Town boss

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has another injury blow, with midfielder Jack Sowerby a doubt for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old had cemented his place in Barton’s starting line-up since returning from a loan spell at Carlisle United.

However, he is a doubt for the final six games of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Southend United.

Sowerby now joins Craig Morgan, Dean Marney, James Wallace and Harrison Biggins on the sidelines, while injury brought an early end to Jason Holt’s loan switch from Rangers.

Although Biggins limped off with a foot injury last weekend, it is less serious than first feared.

Barton said: “Jack came off in the game and is going to be a doubt for the remainder of the season with a tight hamstring.

“Biggo had a bang on the foot. He had that X-rayed. There is no fracture – just a bit of bruising.

“He will train and hopefully gets through that without any pain.

“Apart from that everyone is moving along nicely.”