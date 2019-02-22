Jack Sowerby: Old Fleetwood Town bosses John Sheridan and Steven Pressley still the same

Jack Sowerby’s loan spell at Carlisle United saw him team up with not one but two former Fleetwood Town bosses and the midfielder says John Sheridan and Steven Pressley have not changed from their Highbury days.

Jack Sowerby’s loan spell at Carlisle United saw him team up with not one but two former Fleetwood Town bosses.

John Sheridan had a short spell at Highbury, taking over from Uwe Rosler to steer them to safety at the end of last season.

He went on to take over at Carlisle United but then resigned in January, shortly before taking the reins at Chesterfield.

Sheridan was subsequently replaced by Steven Pressley, who took on his first role in English football since he quit Highbury in the summer of 2016.

Sowerby, who was on loan at Carlisle in the first half of the season, thanked the pair for giving him the matches he needed to now push himself into contention for a starting spot at Highbury.

Sowerby said: “They are both exactly the same and I know what to expect from them both.

“They have not changed one bit.

“They have been very good with me. They both welcomed me in and gave me games so I cannot fault that.”