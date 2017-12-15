Injured Fleetwoood midfielder Bobby Grant eager to return

He’s been texting Uwe Rosler and champing at the bit to return, but Bobby Grant revealed the Cod Army will still have to wait for his return to the pitch.

He’s been texting Uwe Rosler and champing at the bit to return, but Bobby Grant revealed the Cod Army will still have to wait for his return to the pitch.

The Fleetwood midfielder has been out of action since picking up a freak knee injury in the 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers in October.

The 27-year-old is not used to being on the sidelines, having racked up 56 appearances last season.

And Grant admits it has been hard. He said: “I’ve been coming to the games to watch the lads. There is nothing worse than not being able to help them, help the staff, help the team do well on that pitch.

“Recovery is going really well. People say the break will do me the world of good.

“I don’t think it will but it is part of football and I’m a lot more positive now than I was a few weeks back.

“It was hard because I’d played so many games and I felt like I was letting the lads down, but it isn’t my fault.

“That is what I was saying to the gaffer. They have been nothing but supportive and I just can’t wait to get back fit and involved with the lads.

“As soon as the operation was done it was just a case of getting fit and back out there, and that is what I’m trying to do.

“Everything I’m doing now is to prepare me to get back involved.

“I wish I could give you a time scale but I can’t because I don’t know myself.”

And Grant says he has no idea how it happened.

He said: “I don’t even know what it was myself!

“You speak to the physio and he does not like going into detail on injuries, if that makes sense.

“All I can say is I went to bend my knee and that was it!

“I thought I was playing well at Blackburn and then I’ve gone to bend my knee and all of a sudden I had to come off .

“That is as far as I can get explaining it.”