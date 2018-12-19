Ash Hunter has notched 12 assists

IN PICTURES: How Fleetwood Town's Ash Hunter recorded a better assist ratio than Chelsea's Eden Hazard

Fleetwood forward Ash Hunter has 12 assists in League One so far this term. Chelsea's Premier League man Eden Hazard has only racked up nine to date with Doncaster Rovers' James Coppinger the best of the rest of the four divisions with eight.

Find out how Hunter racked up the most assists across all four divisions by viewing our gallery below:

Ash Hunter set-up Paddy Madden and Ched Evans in the 2-2 draw with Rochdale at Highbury in August.'See the goals here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3pYVGrroSQ

1. The assist haul starts with two against Rochdale

Hunter found the net and set up two goals in Fleetwood's 5-0 demolition of Scunthorpe.'His cross was nodded home by Ched Evans and then the forward pounced after Hunter's initial strike was parried by Rory Watson.'See the goals here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-muV23ss_R8

2. Then he helped slay Scunthorpe

Ash Hunter set Ched Evans up and scored a goal of his own in Towns' 2-1 win over Bradford at Highbury.'Watch the goals back here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAza36KAcro&t=52s

3. Not keeping his feet on the ground after Bradford heroics...

Hunter's corner was nodded home by Paddy Madden as Fleetwood took the lead at the Stadium of Light.'The game was to finish 1-1 though as Josh Maja levelled.'See the goals here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LyEvYHWwVAw

4. Sunderland away: Another one...

