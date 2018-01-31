I won't be picking up the phone on transfer deadline day says Fleetwood Town midfielder Bobby Grant

The footballing world might be trying to get some last ditch deals done on transfer deadline day but one man who will not be picking up the phone is Fleetwood Town midfielder Bobby Grant.

It is expected to be a quiet day at Highbury on the first team recruitment front with Town’s shopping believed to be done.

With that in mind, Grant who says he will not be picking up his phone to any unknown numbers this transfer deadline day.

Speaking about fielding calls on deadline day Grant told BBC Radio Lancashire: “Sometimes you do that but more or less it is just one of those call centres asking me to pay a bill!

“I just ignore those unknown numbers!”

He also explained that, as far as Grant and the rest of the players are concerned, they only really pay attention on deadline day if it involves either them, the club, one of their team-mates or one of their mates from the world of football.

He said: “Premier League players, you see all over Sky Sports News, the amount of money they spend you can only dream of getting sold or bought for that amount.

“In the lower leagues unless it is your own team mate who is going or there is interest in your own team mates then you don’t pay too much attention unless it is like a move where you think ‘oh, how has he got that move?’”

Grant is continuing his recovery from a knee injury and got another chunk of minutes under his belt in the 2-1 defeat at Gillingham.

Town took the lead through Paddy Madden in the 13th minute but Tom Eaves’ header and last-gasp penalty secured a comeback victory for the home side.

Eaves equalised with a header from a corner as Town yet again conceded from a set piece before Wes Burns was ruled to have felled Callum Reilly in the box for the penalty.

While Grant said the manner of the defeat was especially disappointing, he has backed Town’s players to recover as they face two games in a matter of days.

First up is a clash with his old club Scunthorpe United as former Town manager Graham Alexander returns to Highbury once again this Saturday.

That will then be followed up by next Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final at Yeovil Town.

Grant told BBC Lancashire: “To lose the game to a penalty in the 90th minute was even harder to take but I thought for the first 20 minutes we were excellent.

“We took the lead, deserved to take the lead.

“Then second half we did not do or play to the way we should.

“It was really disappointing that we did not hang on for a point because to go there and bring nothing back was a quiet bus coming home, a long trip.

“I thought the goals we conceded were sloppy, they were mistakes but we will learn from it and we have to put it right on Saturday and that is what we will be looking to do.”