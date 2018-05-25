Hunter hails Sheridan for career boost at Fleetwood

He might have been deployed at left wing-back by John Sheridan but the more minutes the merrier for Ash Hunter, who thanked Fleetwood Town’s departed boss.

Forward Hunter was often utilised in a wing-back role but he thrived under Sheridan and played more minutes than ever before in a Football League season.

And Hunter says those minutes will be vital for his development as he prepares for life under new boss Joey Barton.

Asked it he had a good season, Hunter said: “Yeah, especially the second half of it.

“In most of the games I played 90, I think, especially since the new gaffer came in and I only came off once.

“I was happy to do a job. Playing 90 minutes week in, week out is important for a lad of my age to develop.

“I’m learning more and more about the game every week and playing 90 minutes is making me a better player.”

One disappointment for Hunter was failing to hit his own goalscoring target for the campaign, finishing one short of double figures.

But Hunter admits it was his own fault, having missed a chance in the second half to double his tally in the 2-0 win over Walsall on the final day.

And his aim for next season is double figures before the turn of the year.

He said: “I missed out on the double figures I wanted by one, but I missed that chance in the second half (against Walsall) ,so it is my fault!

“This season I wanted double figures but next season it’s a new start.

“My target is always double figures before January but obviously this season I didn’t play too much.

“But my target for next season will be double figures before January again.”