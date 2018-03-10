Home win would be a tonic for Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town boss John Sheridan is targeting victory against Plymouth Argyle to end the club’s home hoodoo.

Having snapped their losing run with a draw against MK Dons in his first match in charge, Sheridan wants to get the better of his old club and give Town a first home league win since October.

He said: “When you go into the start of the season every manager always says your home form is vital if you are going to go anywhere and achieve anything; usually you are stronger at home than you are away from home.

“When we are at home we’ve got to go in believing that we will beat whoever we are playing.

“We should be the favourites to win the game when you are playing at home and I believe whoever we are playing we should be going into the game thinking we can win.

“It (victory) would be a good lift for everybody involved, it is a long time isn’t it?

“People will take notice if we can get one over on Plymouth.

“I’ve got to try and get the best out of my team, we have the players to win the game and hopefully on the day we will prove that.”

Another battle lies in the goalkeeping department with Sheridan pleased he has the choice of Alex Cairns and Chris Neal.

Cairns started the season in goal before Neal was chosen over the festive period – only for Cairns to be recalled.

“I’ve got two very good keepers who are competing to be number one,” Sheridan said.

“I would not class any as a number one and I think the lads themselves see it that way that they are competing with each other.

“That is the best way for me competing and whoever I pick I’d be very comfortable with.”