Home is where the heartache has been for Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler wants to make Highbury a fortress once again as they bid to end a three-month drought without a home victory in the league against Scunthorpe United.

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Jordy Hiwula celebrates scoring in the reverse fixture between Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United

Town’s last home league win was October’s 2-0 victory over Oxford United.

Rosler wants Town to reward the Cod Army with three points as they host former boss Graham Alexander’s Iron side.

Rosler said: “That is a sticking point for me; we have not won enough home games.

“We did not reward our supporters enough at home this season.

“Our away record is pretty good. Home, we are not as good as we were last year when we were a real force.

“That has to be addressed and that is what we are working on.

“I think it is important that when you win at home you release the pressure.

“There is clear indication and willingness for us but it will be tough.”

The sides drew 1-1 at Glanford Park earlier in the season.

Now, with Fleetwood 15th in League One and Scunthorpe fourth, Rosler says it is a game both have to win.

He said: “I see the game a little bit like last year.

“Both teams have to win and want to win.

“We have tried to set out a game plan to win.

“They are different than us, they have an experienced squad, where we have more of a younger squad.

“With the budget they have, they have aspirations different to ours.

“Both teams have the same ambition to win three points.

“It will be an interesting game. I look forward to it.

“It was a good game the first one; we drew 1-1, we equalised late but I thought we played well with some very good counter-attacking football.

“Grezza is a good manager, he has a past with this football club and I think there are a lot of people who would like to see him back at Highbury.

“So everyone looks forward to it.”

Bobby Grant is back in contention to start against his former club as he manages his recovery from a knee injury.

And Rosler hinted he might shift away from the current 4-3-3 formation.

He said: “We tried drilling two different formations into the team. I have my team in my head and Bobby is in contention.”