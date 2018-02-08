Hiwula hot on Cole's 12-goal haul after hitting double figures

He became the second Fleetwood man to hit the double-figure mark and Town boss Uwe Rosler says Jordy Hiwula’s goalscoring exploits are a positive going into Saturday’s clash at Rochdale.

Huddersfield loanee Hiwula fired home his 10th of the term in Town’s 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final defeat at Yeovil Town on Tuesday.

It was Hiwula’s third in that competition though his last league effort came in the 4-2 defeat at Walsall back in November.

But despite that three-month league drought head coach Rosler stressed the need to break down his statistics to see how good Hiwula’s goalscoring record has been.

Devante Cole is still the club’s top scorer, having scored a dozen before leaving for Wigan Athletic on deadline day.

However, Rosler is pleased with Hiwula’s 10-goal haul, pointing out that his six league efforts have come from only 19 starts.

The striker is now keen to get back in the goals at Spotland tomorrow.

Speaking about Hiwula Rosler said: “When you see his amount of starts and competitive matches he has now got 10 goals for us.

“He is scoring goals. There are positives (from Yeovil), no doubt about it but when you lose the game like we did (with a late goal) it is hard to see the positives.”

Hiwula is battling it out with Conor McAleny, Ash Hunter, Wes Burns and Paddy Madden – who returns to contention after missing Tuesday due to being cup-tied – for a starting spot at Spotland tomorrow.

Town have been playing with three forwards in a 4-3-3 formation but Rosler hinted a shift to 3-5-2 may be on the cards.

That means competition up top is rife as Rosler says recovery is key as they bid to end a five-match losing spree and move away from the drop zone.

Town go into the game bidding to increase their current four point cushion from the relegation zone.

Rosler said: “It is important that we recover for Rochdale.”