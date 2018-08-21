Hill hails Fleetwood Town warriors hardened by battle

Fleetwood have been in the wars, but for Clint Hill Town’s patched up warriors are showing the qualities necessary to get out of this division as they march on to Scunthorpe tonight.

Saturday’s physical 2-2 battle with Rochdale left Cian Bolger missing teeth, Ched Evans with a bad back, Kyle Dempsey needing stitches after his 100th game and Paddy Madden with a busted lip sewn up.

But nothing could stop striker Madden making his first return to Glanford Park tonight as Joey Barton’s assistant Hill gave the lowdown from a busy treatment room.

He said: “The lads have been in the wars. That is what we need to get out of this league but I think everyone will be fine for Wednesday. There will not be any worries.

“Ched just had a bad back during the game, which did not sit well with him.

“He did not feel right in himself. He has had a few days but was back in on Tuesday and he will be OK.

“Dempsey had a nasty gash to his knee and had a few stitches again.

“It might pop open again but we will just stitch him up and get on with it. He is a strong boy. I don’t see any worries with him for Wednesday either.

And on Madden: “It is a former club. He has had a few stitches too!”

Bolger could be set for a return to the starting line-up despite his dental issues.

Hill said of the defender’s teeth: “They are a bit all over the place at the minute. He is a centre-half, so we expect that.

“There is a bit of work that he needs to be done on them but I said to him, ‘You are best waiting until your career finishes to be honest with you!’

“There could be a few more opportunities for your teeth to come out.

“But he has done brilliantly when he came on. He put his head in where it hurts but unfortunately he lost one and a half teeth! I’m pretty sure he will be OK for Wednesday – it is only a few teeth!”

In Town’s opening three League One games at least one senior defender has been omitted due to the EFL’s new rule insisting a homegrown player is named.

New captain Craig Morgan has started all the league games but Ash Eastham, Tommy Spurr and Bolger have all sat matches out.

And Hill says there will be more tough calls tonight, with new left-back James Husband joining an already strong squad.

He added: “Every centre-half has had that unfortunate little taste of not being involved.

“We have such a strong squad. It will be rotated every week with the number of games that we have got.

“It is just important that they stay on board, train hard, be the good characters they are and respond in the right way.

“It is good to have selection worries but the bad thing is having to tell good people they will not be involved.”