Hero Bolger hails Fleetwood chairman and supporters

Cian Bolger praised the Cod Army for roaring Fleetwood on to FA Cup victory at Hereford.



One hundred and forty Town fans battled the weather and traffic to make the kick-off at Edgar Street on Thursday.

The Cods cheered throughout and Bolger, who headed both goals in the 2-0 win, praised chairman Andy Pilley for his generosity in funding their tickets and travel.

Bolger said: “That great gesture from our chairman was lovely but credit to the supporters for making the journey down, which we all appreciate.”

Bolger built on his first goal of the season with a carbon copy bullet header in the second half. But he insists clean sheets are his priority as Town prepare to host Peteborough tomorrow.

The 25-year-old said: “I scored a few last season and I’d been getting a bit of stick that I had not scored yet. It is pleasing to score a few but clean sheets are my priority.”

Bolger says he has not felt the pressure to break his duck after scoring six last term. He added: “I’m a centre half – my jobs is clean sheets. I’m not paid to score goals – that is the front boys, though it is nice to chip in.”

Rival teams in League One seem to have got wise to Bolger’s threat at set-pieces.

And Uwe Rosler credits his assistant Rob Kelly with finding a way to make Bolger a danger again.

Head coach Rosler said: “We’ve been waiting for it (a Bolger goal) for a while, which is understandable because he scored six last season from set-pieces. People have worked us out and tried to stop him.

“Credit to Rob Kelly – he spent a lot of time with the players on delivery and also on running in certain areas to have more movement around the box. On Thursday we did it really well and that is the result.”

