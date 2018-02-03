Head coach Uwe Rosler's reaction to Fleetwood 2 Scunthorpe 3

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler says the club will appeal Ash Eastham's red card after Town's epic fight-back was extinguished by a late Ivan Toney free-kick.

Josh Morris gave Scunthorpe the lead and he netted his second from the spot three minutes before the break after Eastham was ruled to have deliberately handled Toney's header in the box.

Eastham was sent off but Fleetwood rallied with Ash Hunter's 45th minute strike and Bobby Grant's 67th minute effort levelling the scores.

Nathan Pond was ruled to have fouled Toney just outside the box and he whipped home a goal Rosler says his side should not be conceding in the 78th minute.

The German is confident the straight red card will be overturned on appeal.

He said: "I went in there and spoke to the referee (Mark Heywood) after the game.

"I am not disputing the penalty, it was a penalty but I am disputing the red card because it was not a deliberate handball.

"People will see that because we will appeal, I cannot see another outcome other than Ash Eastham being available for Rochdale (next Saturday)."

Though Rosler praised his men for fighting back and getting themselves level.

He said: "We got double punished (by the red card and the penalty) and it set them up in a very good position but I think we dealt with it, we got on with it and it is great credit to the players.

"We got the equaliser but then they cannot score from that free-kick, it is as simple as that.

"I am very proud of the performance of our players.

"The start of the game was very good, the whole second half when we were down to 10-men I could not ask for any more from that.

"I'm just disappointed with the free-kick, they should not have scored from that."