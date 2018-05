We want your views on the campaign just gone as Fleetwood Town finished 14th in League One.

John Sheirdan replaced Uwe Rosler in February to steer Fleetwood to survival.

Now we want to know your views on the 2017-18 season.

Who was your player of the year? Which was the best away day? Do you think Rosler should have lost his job?

CLICK HERE TO FILL IN THE SURVEY

We will be closing the survey at 6am next Wednesday, May 16, with results to follow online and in paper.