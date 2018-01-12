Grateful Grant raring to go for Fleetwood

His injury blow left a huge hole at Fleetwood Town, not only in midfield but in the heart of the camp, but now Bobby Grant is back and raring to go.

As one of the big characters at the club, Grant’s cheeky grin and positive spirit have been missed as much as his impact on the pitch during the two months the 27-year-old was kept out by a freak knee injury sustained at half-time in Town’s 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers.

Now Grant is back, having played 60 minutes in Tuesday’s 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy win at Bury, and will be on the bus for tomorrow’s League One trip to Southend.

The midfielder praised Town’s medical team and said the encouraging words of head coach Uwe Rosler aided his recovery.

Grant said: “It makes you come back quicker. It makes you do those extra few runs in training when you are recovering.

“You don’t need me to say how highly I rate the manager. He has been outstanding for me. He has given me the time off when I needed it; he has had me in when I needed it.

“I can’t thank the staff and the medical department enough for what they have done while I have been injured because it has been a long road.

“The staff around the club give me the time to recover with my family when I needed to.

“They have given me everything I needed. I can’t wait to be back with the team.”

Grant was delighted to get an hour under his belt, and as Town face seven games in 22 days he just wants to be back in the mix.

He said: “The games come thick and fast, but when you’ve been out so long you just want to keep them coming,

“I just want to get back on that bus and back in the swing of things with the lads.

“I’m available for selection now and if I can help the team out that will be great. I was delighted just to be out there at Bury.

“The gaffer told me to play as long as I could, but as soon as I got chopped by one of their young players towards the 60-minute mark I think he thought that was enough!

“My legs started to feel a little bit heavy and the pitch was heavy, but I’m delighted to get 60 minutes under my belt.”