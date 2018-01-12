Grant sets Fleetwood Town a top-half challenge

Fleetwood Town’s Bobby Grant believes he is returning to a squad more than capable of being in the top half of League One.

Having been out for two months with a knee injury, the 27-year-old made his return for Town in the 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy win over Bury on Tuesday.

As Fleetwood head to Southend United on Saturday, Grant will be part of a Town set-up with three new faces and competition across the board.

Toumani Diagouraga, Paddy Madden and Gethin Jones have all joined Uwe Rosler’s side this month and are battling to make their debuts at Roots Hall.

Speaking on the recruitment, Grant said: “It is brilliant; Diagouraga is an experienced player, he is what we need.

“It is another quality addition to the squad and i said to the manager when we see these types of players coming in it helps you get back into the swing of things quicker because you are playing with quality players which always makes your job easier.

“Paddy has come in, Gethin has come in and we are looking a really strong squad now; hopefully we can push on and see what we can do.

“I think we are more than capable; we have got a squad now that means we can really challenge.

“We have got quality, strength in depth and we have even got young lads knocking on the door like those who played at Bury and if we can continue to do the basics right, work hard and do as the manager and staff tell us we will be alright.

“It is unlucky for the manager because he has a lot of options to choose from now; he will be delighted that he has these quality players up top to choose from.

“The way we play, everyone is going to get their chance. If they can take their chance then he is going to have a real headache.”

Grant was not the only man making his comeback on Tuesday with Conor McAleny making his first start since October’s 2-0 win at Oxford United.

The two have spent their time recovering together on the sidelines and Grant has backed the former Everton striker to get back among the goals.

He said: ““Conor has come back from injury, started the game, looked really sharp, was just missing the goal,

“Their goals will come for Conor, he is too good a player for them not to.”