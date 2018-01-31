Grant: Players can learn so much at Fleetwood Town

He might be one of the most experienced players in Fleetwood’s squad but Bobby Grant is still learning something new every day from head coach Uwe Rosler.

And the midfielder says Town’s young players should relish the chance to develop under Rosler’s tutelage as they bid to bounce back from last-gasp defeats to Blackburn and Gillingham when they host Grant’s old club Scunthorpe on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Grant has a wealth of Football League experience and he told BBC Radio Lancashire: “Uwe Rosler’s attention to detail and his standards are as high as any I have ever seen.

“That should rub off on players, and if his enthusiasm and that of his staff does not rub off on younger players nothing will.

“As a manager he has been there, done it and got the teeshirt. You can learn a lot from that and the younger lads either want to take it or they don’t.”

Speaking about his own senior role and helping the youngsters, Grant tries to share the benefits of his experience but says it is up to the players whether they wish to rise to the next level.

He said: “On the pitch you have to be able to perform for yourself; off the pitch you try to point younger players in the right direction but they either want to listen or they don’t.

“If they do want to learn, take everything on board and keep working hard, they will move on, whether that is with Fleetwood or not.

“We also have players who need telling and telling and telling. Sooner or later you are going to have to stop telling them because they are not listening.

“If you fall below the standards he (Rosler) has set and we have set before as a club, he is going to let you know about it. That rubs off from the chairman because of the facilities he has set up.”