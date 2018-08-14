Goals galore in this Fleetwood team says Ched Evans

He ended a mammoth League goal drought and now Ched Evans believes he is one of several candidates to become the first Fleetwood Town player to net more than 20 goals since Jamie Vardy.

Evans scored his first goal for the club in the 2-0 win at Oxford, his first strike since netting for Chesterfield in 2016.

The Sheffield United loan star had an injury-hit season last term on his return to Bramall Lane but he is now back in a division where he has netted 30 goals in a season.

And with fellow attackers Conor McAleny, Wes Burns, Ash Hunter, Paddy Madden, Bobby Grant and Ashley Nadesan all pushing for a starting spot at Crewe in the EFL tonight, Welshman Evans says one of Town’s crop is capable of ending the club's six-year wait for a 20-goal forward.

He said: “You go at every game hoping to score. If you look at the attacking options we have got, it is really positive for me because there are always going to be opportunities to score.

“I just think there are little things we can improve on - getting people into the box and in the final third.

"Improve on that there is no reason why anyone in our top half cannot go on and be top goalscorer in this league.”

Evans went off to a standing ovation at the Kassam Stadium and praised the Cod Army for his welcome.

He said: “I’m pleased with the reaction of the Fleetwood fans. I look forward to performing every game and playing well for the club.”