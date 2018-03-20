Goal hungry Sheridan urges Fleetwood forwards to be selfish

John Sheridan wants his forwards to be more selfish as he targets a first win as Fleetwood Town boss at Rochdale tonight.

Town head to Spotland with three draws under Sheridan, and after a morale-boosting 0-0 draw at Charlton and a first league clean sheet since December, he wants his men to now go one step further and record a first win since January.

Asked if he wished Town had been more selfish at the weekend after creating so many chances, Sheridan said: “I felt that on Saturday.

“If there was one thing it was that we did not have a belief we could score, even though we had good opportunities.

“I expect us to do a lot better with the players we have got, but chances are chances and we have created good chances ones, which is a plus for me. If you keep doing that eventually they will come.”

And he feels his side should have scored more than two goals in his first three games at the helm.

Sheridan added: “We should have had five or sixwith the chances we have had.

“Good chances created and only two conceded, so things are okay but it is about getting points on the board.”We are going to Rochdale to try and get three points.”

And Sheridan is confident they his side will stay up, adding: “The quality is there. They are just in a vulnerable position where they have not been winning enough games and they find themselves at the wrong end of the table. You’ve got to be wary of that.

“If I’m looking at the three performances since I’ve been here, I’m very confident we will stay up.

“We have had three good performances but unfortunately we’ve drawn the three games.

“I feel we should have a lot more points than we have but I’m very pleased with the performances.

“We deserve more but they have gone now and we have got to focus.

“We have to go to Rochdale, get something and make it difficult for them.”