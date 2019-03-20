Goal hero Jason Holt admits Fleetwood Town midfielders must score more

Rangers loan-star Jason Holt has scored his first league goal for Fleetwood and says more are needed from midfield as Town target the play-offs.

Holt opened the scoring in Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Plymouth Argyle, seven months after his only previous Town goal at Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Cup.

Those two goals have come from 35 appearances since Holt’s summer arrival from Glasgow and the 26-year-old revealed he has been looking for more end- product in his game.

Fellow first-choice midfielder Jack Sowerby netted five times on loan at Carlisle this season but has not scored in eight games since his return.

Ross Wallace, Harrison Biggins and the currently injured Dean Marney and James Wallace have all managed only one goal from midfield, while Nathan Sheron is yet to score his first professional goal.

Having broken his duck, Holt is targeting more league goals as Fleetwood bid to cut the five-point gap between themselves and Doncaster Rovers in the final play-off spot.

Holt said of his goal: “I’m happy and a bit relieved at the same time. As midfielders you want to help the team and get your goal tally up.

“I think the midfield need to chip in with more. Throughout the season I’ve been getting in the box and into some good positions without that end product.

“I’m happy with the goal but the most important thing was the three points and the reaction after two defeats.

“Conditions were difficult but we had a job to do and we got the three points.

“The wind makes it more difficult to play. It is about keeping the ball on the deck, which I thought we did.”

Holt is happy with his form, having had to fight for his starting spot. He said: “At the start of the season, when the boys were doing well and we were on a good run of form, I felt quite good.

“In the last two or three games I have felt good and found myself playing well, so I am happy.”

The postponement of this weekend’s scheduled match against Sunderland, due to the Black Cats’ international call-ups, means Town aren’t back in action until they visit Accrington Stanley a week on Saturday.

But Holt says that will not make training any less intense.

“If you get a win you are looking to keep playing games and get momentum,” he said. “But we will use it in a positive manner and get some good quality time on the training pitch.”