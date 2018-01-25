Goal a massive boost for McAleny at Fleetwood

It has been a frustrating start to his Highbury career, but after feeling the goal rush once again forward Conor McAleny says he is back and ready to fire Fleetwood to victory at Gillingham on Saturday.

The 25-year-old made an immediate impact following his move from Everton, netting twice in the 2-0 opening-day win over Rotherham, only to pick up a niggling ankle injury a week later that has blighted his season.

Now the striker, who has been slowly racking up the minutes on his third comeback, boosted his confidence with a goal in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat by Blackburn.

And he is looking forward not backwards after a frustrating few months on the sidelines.

McAleny said: “It is part of football. There is no point sulking or dwelling on it. You just need to do what you have to do to get back playing.

“That is what I have been doing and I am back now.”

And he is looking forward to getting back on the pitch on Saturday in Kent, if he is selected.

McAleny is one of six strikers at head coach Uwe Rosler’s disposal and he said: “A goal is massive for a forward player. That one ( against Blackburn) has given me a lot more confidence and I’m looking forward to being out there on Saturday at Gillingham again.”

Asked if he had been chasing that first goal since the opening day, McAleny admitted: “Probably a bit too much. You find yourself snatching at shots or not really relaxed.

“A goal calms your nerves and gives you confidence going into the next game.”

“We did not get the win against Blackburn but we can take confidence from the game, especially in the second half. Now we have a full week to recover and we go again against Gillingham on Saturday.”

Fleetwood Town and Yeovil will be ball number four in tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy semi-final draw.

Three of the quarter-final ties were played on Tuesday, when Chelsea Under-21s, Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town won through.

However, Town’s tie at Yeovil’s Huish Park has been put back to Tuesday, February 6.

Tonight’s draw will take place during the EFL Matters programme, which starts at 7pm on the Sky Sports Football channel.