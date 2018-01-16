Search

Glendon back for Fleetwood's FA Cup clash at Leicester City

Fleetwood Town player George Glendon
Fleetwood Town midfielder George Glendon is free  to face Leicester City in the FA Cup  tonight, having earned "enormous respect" from head coach Uwe Rosler.

Glendon, 22, was cleared of a rape last Thursday following a trial at Grimsby Crown Court. The charge dated back to February 2016, when Glendon was an academy player at Manchester City.

Rosler says he has a lot of respect for the midfielder for the way that he coped with the pressure of the trial and for being one of Town's most improved players.

Rosler said: "I think (he will cope) the same way he coped in the last three or four months.

"This has been hovering over George Glendon for a long time. I enormously respect how he performed under those pressures.

"I think it is life-changing pressure. I certainly cannot imagine what it does to you.

"The only thing I can say from my point of view is that he is probably our most improved player in the first half of the season. That speaks volumes. For me, I never doubted Glenno."