Gerard Garner celebrates EFL debut by signing contract extension at Fleetwood Town

He made his EFL debut for Fleetwood Town in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Gillingham and now Gerard Garner has signed a new deal.

The forward has just penned a one-year extension to his current contract that will tie him to the club until the summer of 2020, with the club also having an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

The 20-year-old joined the club in 2017 and has risen through the academy ranks, spending time on loan at non-league clubs Southport and FC United of Manchester last season.

But like fellow academy prospects Nathan Sheron and James Hill, Garner has been given a chance in Town’s first team under head coach Joey Barton.

Garner has featured in twice in the Checkatrade Trophy twice for Town this season and scored his first goal for the club in the 4-1 FA Cup win at Alfreton in November.

Barton said: “We’re really pleased to see Ged sign a new deal at Fleetwood Town.

“He’s got really good qualities and it’s been good to see him develop alongside a number of young players we have in and around the first team. We have an exciting core of younger players, such as Nathan Sheron, Harrison Biggins, Ryan Rydel, James Hill and Harrison Holgate, and Ged is very much part of that.

“There’s a lot of work ahead for Ged and he’s aware of that, but he’s at the right club to help him continue his development as a player and as a person.”