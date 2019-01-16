Former Fleetwood Town boss Steven Pressley unveiled as new Carlisle United boss

Former Fleetwood Town boss Steven Pressley has ended a near three year absence from English football to take over the reins at Carlisle United.

Pressley, 45, resigned from his role at League One club Town in the summer of 2016.

The ex-Coventry manager was succeeded by Uwe Rosler, John Sheridan and now Joey Barton.

But now he is back in English football and has signed a contract at Carlisle until the end of the season.

Though he has not worked in England since his Highbury exit the former defender has not been out of the game.

Pressley's most recent job was as manager of Cypriot side Pafos but he was sacked in October after 10 months in charge.

Now the former Hearts man takes over from Sheridan at the League Two side.