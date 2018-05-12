Former Fleetwood Town boss linked with Salford switch?

John Sheridan admits he is keen to make a swift return to football management after leaving Fleetwood Town.

https://www.footballwire.co.uk/|Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Former Fleetwood Town manager John Sheridan

Having kept Town in League One after replacing Uwe Rosler earlier this year, Sheridan departed the club at the end of the season and has now been linked with the vacant managerial role at Salford City.

Salford gained promotion from National League North this term but are understood to be seeking an experienced league manager after parting company with Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley.

Sheridan is said to be at the top of that wishlist after his 13-game spell at Fleetwood, guiding a team on an eight-match losing streak to safety and a 14th-placed finish.

However, Sheridan – who will be replaced at Highbury by Joey Barton – could have opposition in the form of another ex-Town man, Graham Alexander.

He left his most recent employers, Scunthorpe United, in March despite occupying a League One play-off spot.

Speaking about his future, Sheridan said: “That is not for me to say, I want to stay in managing; if someone feels I can do a job for them, hopefully I can do it.

“I don’t think I have done myself any harm but there are a lot of good managers out there, a lot of better managers than me.

“It is a very tough job and you are very fortunate if you get the opportunity to manage, you have got to take it with both hands.

“I’m looking for work and hopefully something will come along.”

Despite producing another escape act at Town, Sheridan does not want a reputation as a survival specialist.

The former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday player has a promotion on his CV after guiding Chesterfield up to League One in 2011 as well as unsuccessful play-off campaigns with Oldham Athletic and Plymouth Argyle.

As a result, taking a job at National League level to prove he is more than capable of helping a team battle at the other end would not be a surprise.

He said: “When the chairman Andy Pilley gave me the opportunity to come in I knew, with 13 games to go, I’ve done it a few times before.

“I’m getting a bit of a name for it – which I don’t like!

“The most important thing is to come in and keep this team in the division.

“They did not want a relegation, and when I was an outsider, I felt Fleetwood should never have been in a relegation fight with the squad they have and the quality they have got.

“I’ve come in, there was already a good group of players there, every manager is different, I’ve just added one or two things. We came out and stayed up”.

Fleetwood forward Conor McAleny’s goal of the season was pipped to the EFL’s April goal of the month prize in League One

The winner was Gavin Massey’s goal for Wigan Athletic – against Town – in their 4-0 win at Highbury, which took 55 per cent of the vote.