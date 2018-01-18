Former Fleetwood loan star Ryan Edwards diagnosed with testicular cancer

Former Fleetwood loan player Ryan Edwards has been diagnosed with testicular cancer and will undergo immediate surgery.

Edwards, 24, played nine times for Town in the 2012-13 League Two season after joining on loan from Blackburn Rovers in February 2013.

The defender is now with Town's fellow League One outfit Plymouth Argyle, who have released a statement about his condition.

It reads: "Plymouth Argyle wish to advise that Ryan Edwards has been diagnosed with testicular cancer and is to undergo immediate surgery.

"The diagnosis was made when Ryan sought medical advice after experiencing symptoms which he thought prudent to have checked out.

"Ryan will obviously miss a period of football because of surgery but his physical health and mental well-being are our only priority. He has already proved to be the strong person we knew him to be by the manner in which he has reacted to this development.

"Everyone at Argyle will support him in his recovery in every possible way. We ask supporters and the media to respect the privacy of Ryan and his family at this time."