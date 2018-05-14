Former Fleetwood boss Alexander unveiled as new Salford City manager

Former Fleetwood Town boss Graham Alexander has returned to management by taking on the vacant hot-seat at new National League side Salford City.

Salford gained promotion from National League North this term but parted company with management duo Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley in their quest to appoint an experienced football league manager.

Alexander guided Town to promotion from League Two in 2014 after taking his first managerial role at Highbury in 2012.

But his three year spell at Highbury ended in 2015, though he was soon back in League One managing Scunthorpe.

He steered the Iron to the play-offs last term and left the club in March with the club once again in the play-off mix.

Another ex-Fleetwood boss John Sheridan was one of his rumoured rivals for that post after guiding Fleetwood to safety in his 13-game spell this term.

But Alexander is the man who will take charge of Salford's first season in the top tier of non-league, having penned a four year deal.

The 46-year-old will be joined by his old Fleetwood assistant Chris Lucketti and Alexander is looking forward to the fresh challenge.

He said: "As a manager you have to look for certain aspects of what can be achieved at a new club and the possibilities here are boundless.

"There is a great deal of work to be done on and off the pitch to fulfill the potential of Salford City and I can’t wait to get started.

"Even though this season has just ended, our work in preparation for the club’s first season at National level will continue throughout the summer.

"I look forward to meeting everybody connected with SCFC and developing the relationships which are so important to any club’s success”