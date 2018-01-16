Focus on Leicester for Fleetwood chairman Pilley, not Bell deal

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley says there is no update on Amari’i Bell’s future as Town focus on tonight’s game at Leicester.

Town are mulling over a bid from fellow League One side Blackburn Rovers for the left-back.

Bell’s contract is up at the end of the season and it is no secret Fleetwood are willing to sell this month but only for the right price.

But with a huge, historic first-ever clash at a Premier League stadium tonight, Pilley’s focus is on the King Power Stadium.

Speaking about Bell, Pilley told The Gazette: “There is nothing new on that right now. Our focus is on the Leicester game.”

Rumours have been circling about ex-Town hotshot Vardy’s future, with the Premier League title-winner and England striker reportedly attracting interest from Manchester United.

Figures as large as £30m have been mentioned, with Town set for a sell-on windfall if the 31-year-old does move on from Leicester.

It has already been a busy transfer window at Highbury, with midfielder Toumani Diagouraga, striker Paddy Madden and defender Gethin Jones joining the club.

Development squad duo Elliot Osborne and Dion Charles have joined Southport on permanent deals, while midfielder Nick Haughton has been recalled from his loan spell at Chorley.

Haughton has caught the eye after netting 13 times for Matt Jansen’s Magpies, though The Gazette understands he has not been recalled to feature for Uwe Rosler’s first team. A move away from Highbury looks to be on the horizon for the 23-year-old.

Pilley was pleased with his recruitment after Madden and Diagouraga scored in the win at Southend on Saturday.

The chairman said: “I think so far what we have brought in has been really good.

“They have complimented what we already have and there is a real feelgood factor around the club at the moment.”