Fleetwood youngster Harrison hopeful of keeping place

Fleetwood midfielder Harrison Biggins hopes many more Football League starts will follow his first one this week.

The 21-year-old’s big night came on Tuesday in Town’s 2-1 defeat to Porstmouth.

Biggins was given the chance by Barry Nicholson, though that proved to be the caretaker boss’ only game in charge, with John Sheridan appointed head coach on Thursday.

But Biggins is hopeful he has done enough to keep his place at home to MK Dons on Friday as Sheridan bids to begin his 13-game quest to beat the drop by ending Town’s eight-match losing run.

Biggins said: “I’m buzzing to get my first start. I’m happy with what I did.

“I enjoyed the night but we need to get results now and that’s the main thing. Hopefully I can carry on starting.”

And Biggins, who follows in Jamie Vardy’s footsteps by playing for non-league Stocksbridge Park Steels before joining Town, says tomorrow’s game is huge.

He said: “It’s massive – every game is massive from now on. We have to go and perform on Saturday now.”