Fleetwood Town youngster James Hill is following in the footsteps of his father and former Preston North End, Blackpool and Sheffield United player Matt by signing first pro contract

Fleetwood Town youngster James Hill is following in the footsteps of his father after signing his first professional contract at Highbury

The son of former Blackpool and Preston North End player Matt Hill, the 17-year-old's deal caps a season in which he has been a key player for Town's U18s and figured for the first team.

The centre half became the youngest first-team player in the club’s history when he came off the bench at Leicester City in August's Carabao Cup tie.

Hill has been a key figure in Simon Wiles’ U18 side this campaign and has penned a long-term contract, though the club has not revealed how long it is for.

Head coach Joey Barton said: “As a club we are really pleased to have James sign his first professional contract.

“It is a proud moment for James and his family, and the hard work really begins now.

"He has already made his first debut team in the League Cup tie at Leicester earlier in the season and I’m sure that game has given him the taste of what first team football is all about.