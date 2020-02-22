Fleetwood Town winger looks forward to big games ahead as Portsmouth visit Highbury

The League One schedule isn’t getting easier according to Fleetwood Town’s Wes Burns.

Town come off the back of wins over promotion-chasing Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United with games against Portsmouth and Sunderland.

Burns, who scored the decisive goal in the 2-1 win over Posh last time out, reiterated the importance of taking the winning habit forward.

He said: “The games just don’t seem to get any easier at the moment.

“Four tough teams we’ve played and we’ve got four wins from that. Even our next six are ridiculously hard.

“We’re going to take great confidence from those four results and we’ve got that winning momentum now.

“Some of the things we needed to iron out earlier on in the season, like the little mistakes that would cost us goals, they’re coming less and less now.

“It’s standing us in good stead going forward.”

This afternoon’s opponents have already travelled to Highbury this season with Pompey winning their FA Cup second round meeting, 2-1.

It was a disappointment at the time for boss Joey Barton as it affected how he could approach the January window.

“Portsmouth was a tough game last time; it was decided on a couple of set plays,” Burns said.

“Even in the game, when we were playing, we didn’t feel like we should have lost 2-1.

“It didn’t feel like that should have been the final result.

“It felt like we were really in the game and I think Saturday, them coming up here again, I think we’ll stick it right on them.”

Burns is hoping that Portsmouth will come and take the game to Fleetwood, as that would suit the Cod Army’s style.

Pompey are currently sixth in League One, four points adrift of the leaders, Rotherham United, and have won four of their last five games.

Town have a game plan in mind for teams that come to Highbury and try to impose themselves on the game, one which Burns enjoys.

“When they came here the first time they came here to play,” he said.

“They’re one of the biggest teams in the division, their form at the moment is pretty good as well.

“I’m hoping they come here and try and play some football against us because when a team comes here and sits off us, we have a lot of possession but it can be harder to break a team down.

“So hopefully they come at us and we can pick them off on the counter like we usually do.

“We work on counter-attacking all the time.”