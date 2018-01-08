Fleetwood Town will face Peterborough in the FA Cup fourth round IF they beat Leicester City

Fleetwood Town will travel to Peterborough United in the FA Cup fourth round IF they can beat Premier League side Leicester City in a replay next week.

Town drew 0-0 with Premier League side Leicester at Highbury on Saturday and now head to the King Power for a third round replay on Tuesday January 16.

It is the first time Town have ever faced a Premier League side competitively but a fellow League One side in Peterborough awaits if Town can get past ex-forward Jamie Vardy's Leicester side.

It is not a mouth-watering clash by any stretch of the imagination but despite the lack of glamour, a first entry into the fourth round for Town is at stake.

The full draw is as follows:

Liverpool v West Brom

Peterborough v Fleetwood or Leicester

Huddersfield v Birmingham

Notts County v Wolves or Swansea

Yeovil v Manchester United

Carlisle or Sheffield United v Stevenage or Reading

Cardiff or Mansfield v Manchester City

MK Dons v Coventry

Millwall v Rochdale

Southampton v Watford

Middlesbrough v Brighton or Crystal Palace

Bournemouth or Wigan v Shrewsbury or West Ham

Hull v Nottingham Forest

Newport v Tottenham

Norwich or Chelsea v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Preston