Fleetwood Town will face Peterborough in the FA Cup fourth round IF they beat Leicester City

Fleetwood Town will travel to Peterborough United in the FA Cup fourth round IF they can beat Premier League side Leicester City in a replay next week.
Town drew 0-0 with Premier League side Leicester at Highbury on Saturday and now head to the King Power for a third round replay on Tuesday January 16.
It is the first time Town have ever faced a Premier League side competitively but a fellow League One side in Peterborough awaits if Town can get past ex-forward Jamie Vardy's Leicester side.
It is not a mouth-watering clash by any stretch of the imagination but despite the lack of glamour, a first entry into the fourth round for Town is at stake.
The full draw is as follows:
Liverpool v West Brom
Peterborough v Fleetwood or Leicester
Huddersfield v Birmingham
Notts County v Wolves or Swansea
Yeovil v Manchester United
Carlisle or Sheffield United v Stevenage or Reading
Cardiff or Mansfield v Manchester City
MK Dons v Coventry
Millwall v Rochdale
Southampton v Watford
Middlesbrough v Brighton or Crystal Palace
Bournemouth or Wigan v Shrewsbury or West Ham
Hull v Nottingham Forest
Newport v Tottenham
Norwich or Chelsea v Newcastle
Sheffield United v Preston