Fleetwood Town weigh up bids for young trio

Fleetwood Town are currently weighing up bids for three of their young stars.

It is already public knowledge that the club have received offers for left-back Amari'i Bell and 12-goal forward Devante Cole.

But now the club have received a bid for one more of their young players, England U17 World Cup winning shot-stopper Billy Crellin.

Town's home grown academy product Crellin, 17, just signed a contract extension that has tied him to the club until 2020.

Crellin is yet to feature for Town's first team but his solitary performance for England in their win over Iraq at the October World Cup brought him to global attention and put him on the radar of Premier League and Championship teams.

Town are weighing up the bids but they are in a strong position in regards to both Cole, 22 and Crellin.

Cole has 18 months remaining on his current deal and the club have a further option to extend that, with Crellin also tied down.

But Bell, 23, is out of contract in the summer and is not expected to sign a new deal anytime soon.

Both Bell and Cole impressed in Town's 0-0 FA Cup third round draw with Premier League side Leicester City today.

And Rosler was pleased with how everyone performed but would not reveal who the bids are from.

But he also assured supporters that there will be more players coming in as Town are anticipated to unveil midfielder Toumani Diagouraga as their third January signing after the expiration of his short-term contract at Plymouth.

He said: "This club is in the best position ever, we have three bids in for three different players.

"It was an audition for us we did collectively and individually a high level performance.

The club has never been in a better position to sell players like we are now.

"That is all credit to the players, we take it as it comes, it is a coming and going, giving and taking and we will also invest in the team and I can assure our supporters that there will not only be people coming out but there will be people coming in like we have already shown.

"There will be a healthy balance what makes our club very competitive for the years to come."

Rosler's League One side now face a replay at Leicester on the week commencing January 15 to try and bag a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.